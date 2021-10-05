Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.5% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $11.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.71. 39,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

