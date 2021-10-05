ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of ADTRAN worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

