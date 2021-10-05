Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $108.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

AEIS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

