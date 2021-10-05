AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE ASIX opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

