Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 43,332 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $56.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.