Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,885 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

