Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

