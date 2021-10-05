Advisor Partners LLC Sells 424 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 254.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

