Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average of $177.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

