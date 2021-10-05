Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 664,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,483,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

