Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 74.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lemonade by 149.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lemonade by 157.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

LMND stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.