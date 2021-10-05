Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,534,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

