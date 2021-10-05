Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 797,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,523,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE ADX opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.