Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

