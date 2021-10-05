Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,684 shares of company stock worth $22,875,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $469.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

