Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGLE opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

