AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.52. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $7,299,081. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,875.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

