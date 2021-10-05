AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $6,424,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $7,314,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $3,319,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

