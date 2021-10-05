Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

