AGF Investments LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $154.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

