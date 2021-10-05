AGF Investments LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 20,765.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 32.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after buying an additional 184,488 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 166.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 840,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,580,000 after buying an additional 524,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Equitable by 465.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

