AGF Investments LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $740.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.