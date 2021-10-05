AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

