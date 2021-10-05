AGF Investments LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,815,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 30,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.68.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.