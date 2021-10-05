AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Update

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on RERE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RERE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27. AiHuiShou International has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.