Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

