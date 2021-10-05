Airbloc Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $12,206.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,116.87 or 0.08262246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00259864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

