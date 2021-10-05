Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $205.00 at Loop Capital

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Shares of ABNB opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion and a PE ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,258,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

