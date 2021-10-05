Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,178 shares of company stock worth $196,806,362 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.