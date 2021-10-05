Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.60. 272,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

