Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.59 and its 200-day moving average is $404.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $371.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

