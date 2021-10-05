Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $253.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALB. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.10.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $215.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

