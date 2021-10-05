Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Down to $30.10

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $28.83. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 3,646 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

