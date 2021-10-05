Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $2,485,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

