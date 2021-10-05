Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $215.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $141.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $195.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

