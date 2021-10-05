AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,100 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 255.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $993.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.