AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

