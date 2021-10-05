AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 214.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 574.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.