AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $255.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.