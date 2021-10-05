Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 804,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 190,288 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

