Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. 5,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -791.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $803,925.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,792.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,783 shares of company stock worth $24,742,565. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

