Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Altra Industrial Motion comprises approximately 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $398,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.