Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ACH stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.64 and a beta of 1.98. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

