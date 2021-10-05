American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

