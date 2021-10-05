American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 14,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 112,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.