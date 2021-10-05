American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.42. 58,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 798,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

The company has a market cap of C$455.37 million and a P/E ratio of -19.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

