American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.12% of American Public Education worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $486.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

