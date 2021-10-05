Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.08, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.