Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,515 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

