Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,793 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.04. 82,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,755. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

